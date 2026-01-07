Nothing can be reformed in the healthcare system, because dark, corpulent figures manage the processes. If the Minister of Health tries to make some repairs, in the best case scenario he will resign. The interests are huge – 9 billion is the budget. This was stated to bTV by Dr. Miroslav Nenkov, former Minister of Health, quoted by novini.bg.

According to him, it is easy to steal from healthcare, the schemes are simple.

„If the thefts are stopped, these 9 billion will be enough, they will remain for theft and there will be no additional payments. Huge amounts of this money disappear. The money grows, but nothing changes. Corruption kills physically, literally. Our entry into the European financial system will affect the dark flows of money that flow beneath the surface – with external control, because ours is useless“, he commented.

According to Dr. Nenkov, the issue of paying young doctors will also not be resolved, because “these dark figures, hidden in the corner, have no use for these doctors“: “These are not the police chiefs who can organize regional vote buyers.“

“When I was a caretaker minister, I redirected some money from one hospital to another because the first one had not spent it. A deputy from the region of this hospital asked why the money was taken. “The director is sloppy or stupid and has not been able to spend it – Dr. Nenkov took the hospital's money. The deputy cannot make up the story that he says stupidity is interfering with everyone“, he gave an example.