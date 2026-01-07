Deputy Minister Nedyalkov: Over 12 million leva were exchanged at post offices on January 5, 6 and 7, and there are requests for about 2 million more leva

There is enough cash in euros for the payment of pensions. The post offices are secured, and the payment is made by recalculation of the National Social Insurance Institute. I have no information that there was an incorrect recalculation anywhere. If such a problem occurs anywhere, citizens should report it to the National Social Insurance Institute.

This was stated in the program "Denyat na Zievo" on NOVA NEWS Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Dimitar Nedyalkov, who commented on the topic of the transition to the euro, quoted by novini.bg.

"The only thing that has happened is that the currency has changed. There is nothing to worry about and let people not rush, not stand in queues, there is nothing to worry about. We understand the elderly and help them in absolutely every way. I will repeat again that there is no change in pensions - there is only a change in the banknotes and the pictures on them. Our observations show that more and more pensioners prefer to receive their pensions by bank transfer, rather than collecting them from post offices. Security and video surveillance have been provided at post offices, which will continue in the coming days. I urge the elderly not to succumb to various scams such as - we will offer you a better rate when changing levs into euros. Let them change their money only in banks and post offices," he added.

"Levas can be exchanged in post offices only in settlements where there are no banks. I want to make this important clarification - you cannot exchange levs for euros in every post office, but only where there are no banks. At the moment, up to 1,000 levs can be exchanged. For amounts between 1,000 and 10,000 levs, a preliminary request is required, which is executed within a day or two. There are no fees for exchanging currency at post offices. We have machines that check the authenticity of banknotes, and our employees are also prepared. Levs will be able to be exchanged for euros in post offices for another six months. There is enough time and let people not rush. "For the first three days - January 5, 6 and 7, over 12 million leva were exchanged at post offices and there are requests for another 2 million leva," revealed Deputy Minister Nedyalkov.