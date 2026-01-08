Sleepless night in Krumovgrad region. The partial state of emergency declared for 26 settlements due to torrential rainfall remains in effect.

A red code for precipitation has been declared there for today and the BG-ALERT system has been activated. There are no evacuated or distressed people.

The Krumovgrad municipality has declared a school holiday for kindergartens and schools. The torrential rains have caused serious damage to the infrastructure in Krumovgrad and the neighboring Kirkovo municipality. Roads and residential buildings have been flooded, landslides have become active, and agricultural lands have been flooded.

Due to a washed-out bridge, the village of Zimornitsa is cut off from the world. It is unclear when the pumping stations will be drained. 24 villages in the region are without water, and in the city itself, there was no electricity in the Druzhba district at night because the terrain around the blocks of flats, as well as the cellars, were flooded. People took pumps out of their homes to drain the water.