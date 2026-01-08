Bobcheva: Those cleaning the border areas will take over the districts of "Nadezhda", "Serdika" and "Ilinden"

An order has been issued to the mayor, which instructs the companies cleaning the border areas to take all necessary actions that we assign to them in the districts of "Nadezhda", "Serdika" and "Ilinden". This was stated to journalists by the Deputy Mayor for Ecology of the Sofia Municipality Nadezhda Bobcheva in connection with garbage collection in Sofia.

The three districts fall into the Fourth Zone in Sofia, where the garbage crisis has moved to the courtroom. The measure is temporary, until the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) rules.