Shalamanov: After Maduro, new rules may be imposed between the US, Russia, China and Iran

„The year is important for the US. The 250th anniversary of the founding of the republic will be celebrated – on July 4. A few days later, the NATO summit in Ankara is taking place. Greenland is extremely important for the security of the North Atlantic and the control of shipping“, said former Defense Minister Velizar Shalamanov in the studio of “This Morning“ on bTV.

„NATO is extremely important for the security of Europe. We are not bystanders. All information attacks and manipulations aimed at weakening the Alliance are not in our favor. Historically, there are precedents. I do not believe in military intervention. The leaders of Europe said that this is a matter of Danish sovereignty“, he emphasized.

„We know about climate change, which will make Greenland more accessible and usable in the future. The defense of the Arctic regions of Canada and the United States also depends on Greenland. Just as Taiwan is important in the Pacific Ocean as a barrier between China and the United States, Greenland is key to a protective barrier for the United States and Europe from the Far North. Greenland's natural resources are about to be developed. Whether this will be from NATO countries or Chinese investments will come in - the difference is big“, emphasized Velizar Shalamanov.

The former Minister of Defense also commented on the situation in Venezuela, after the US attack and the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

„This is a way of talking that the United States is having with Russia, China and Iran, showing them what can happen. "The US actions, which constitute a violation of the rules, are a reminder that Russia, China and Iran cannot continue to violate the rules. Perhaps it will lead to new adapted rules that will be imposed and respected," Shalamanov commented.