Simov said what the BSP needs

„The BSP needs preparation for the elections, not a quick Congress". This was stated on the air of Eurocom by Alexander Simov, a member of the BSP National Council. According to him, the party has once again put the state interest above the party interest, participating in the government and will pay its price for this. "The BSP has always been a statesman's party. We have yet to see what kind of request for changes the Chairman of the National Council Atanas Zafirov will make", the socialist also said.

Simov said that if the BSP-OL had not entered the government, a new coalition would have been formed. "It is unbearable for me to watch how the right-wingers govern Bulgaria. The task of the BSP today is not to enter into an internal party battle for a new leader, but to try to explain to its voters what we have achieved and what we have not achieved in government,“ the guest also said.

According to Alexander Simov, thanks to the BSP, the "Swiss rule" has been preserved, and many social ideas have been pushed through the budget, which, however, have remained unspoken to the people. He also recalled that the BSP has also advocated not to sell the reactors from the "Belene" nuclear power plant to Ukraine, as well as the sending of Bulgarian soldiers to the front there. "We have also fought many other battles, the mistake is that these battles were quiet, without wide media coverage", said the socialist.

He pointed out that if the sympathizers of the left open the BSP-OL program with a hundred decisions for Bulgaria, they will see that many of them have been implemented. "We did not deviate from our program, but since we only have 19 members of parliament, it was impossible not to make some compromises", Simov explained the situation.

He said that there is a need for some changes in the election rules, but expressed firm disagreement with voting 100 percent by machine with the available devices. "If we make it like in other countries, with the machines being scanning devices on the paper ballot and people's votes being counted electronically and on paper, that is a completely different thing", commented Alexander Simov.