Mitov on the Greek farmers' protest: Zhelyazkov has received assurances that the problem will be resolved as soon as possible

Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov inspected the European Schengen System, which registers data of third-country nationals entering the Schengen area, informs dariknews.bg.

The system will collect both biographical information and biometric data of travelers at the border crossings with Turkey, Serbia and North Macedonia.

At the Border Checkpoint (BCCP) “Kalotina“, on the Bulgarian-Serbian border, the Ministry of Interior services that administer and use the Entry/Exit System (EES) of the European Union (EU) provided information about the functioning and its main advantages.

"A centralized European system for registering data of third-country nationals entering the Schengen area is being introduced in stages. It will be introduced in stages in every European country. I am convinced that there is no problem with queues, but when such a system is introduced, it is normal to clear up problems. This will not create difficulties, and the people from the "Border Police" who work with the system are well trained," Mitov announced.

The resigned Interior Minister told journalists that the problem with the blockade by Greek farmers at our border with Greece will be solved.

According to him, the protest of Greek farmers is traditional every year. „Prime Minister Zhelyazkov has received assurances from the Greek Prime Minister that the problem will be solved as soon as possible. "The government is working with its Greek colleagues to lift the blockade as quickly as possible," he added.