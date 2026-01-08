Restoration of the water supply infrastructure in Krumovgrad has begun

Restoration of the water supply infrastructure in Krumovgrad municipality has begun, where the water supply was suspended as a result of the intense rainfall.

By order of the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Ivanov, “Bulgarian Water Supply Holding“ EAD is in constant coordination with all 27 water supply operators throughout the country regarding the readiness of the teams to take action in emergency situations. The most complicated situation continues to be in Kardzhali region, where significant amounts of rainfall over the last two days have exceeded 100 l/m2.

After the pumping station in Krumovgrad was flooded, water supply has currently been suspended only in the city. The system serves 5 more settlements – the villages of Vransko, Polkovnik Zhelyazovo, Edrino, Ovchari and Oreh. They are supplied by the water volumes accumulated in the reservoirs.

The engine room of the Guliyka pumping station, which supplies the villages of Guliyka, Rogach, Kamenka, Slivarka, Podrumche, Dazhdovnik and Pelin, has been flooded. Until the morning, the settlements were supplied with water from the water volumes accumulated in the reservoirs. The pumps will be started after the water drains and the contactors dry.

Due to the abundant amount of water, the teams currently do not have access to the pumping station in the village of Moryantsi, which supplies only the settlement. Without access to permanent water supply are the villages of Zvezdel, Pazartsi, Austa and Dzhelepsko in the Momchilgrad municipality, which are supplied by the pumping station of the High-Rise Water Supply System. The remaining settlements supplied by the facility – The villages of Karamfil, Sindeltsi, Chaika in the municipality of Momchilgrad and the villages of Gorna Kula, Zlatolist, Baratsi and Kovil in the municipality of Krumovgrad are supplied with water from the water volumes accumulated in the reservoirs. Water supply and EVN teams continue to monitor the facilities.

A temporary water supply from another local source has already been launched for the village of Shumnatitsa, Kirkovo municipality, with water not reaching only a few of the houses. Replacement of 400 m of 90 mm water pipes is underway.

Normal water supply has been restored in the regions of Ivaylovgrad and Stambolovo in the Haskovo region, where there was also an interruption. Water supply disruptions are still occurring in the villages of Topolovo, Razhenovo, Dolno Sadiev, Dolni Glavanak and Zlatoustovo.

The Water Supply and Sewerage teams continue their work with all necessary measures to restore and secure the water supply infrastructure facilities.

Inspections and field work continue on the republican road network in Kardzhali district, where collapsed, slid and removed earth masses from the road surface were cleaned throughout yesterday, and filled trenches were cleaned.

Damage to the asphalt coating was found on road sections of the first-class road between the city of Kardzhali and the village of Djebel and on the second-class road from the village of Djebel to the city of Momchilgrad. Cracks and visible indentation in the pavement have been found at the bridge structure at km 44+222 on road III-508 “(Kardzhali - Makaza) - Djebel - Rogozche - Fotinovo - Domishte – Podkova“, for which there is a suspicion of a 3rd pillar failure. In order to ensure safety, it is planned to restrict the movement of heavy goods vehicles on it or to completely close the structure.

There is widespread destruction of asphalt pavement and road shoulders on road III-592 “(Momchilgrad-Krumovgrad) - Podkova - Kukuryak - Tokachka – Krumovgrad“. A fallen rock piece over 1 m3 in size, a blocked culvert inlet and destroyed stone masonry front walls at the culvert inlet and outlet were also found along the route.

A second inspection of the republican roads will be carried out after the high waters have receded.