Ninova: I will recognize the deputies if they reduce and freeze their salaries after the one-month vacation

Suddenly, deputies from different parliamentary groups spoke out against privileges. Did they just remember now - pre-election? And they limited themselves

to only getting out of the NSO cars. To blind people's eyes. I will recognize them if, upon coming to work after the one-month vacation,

the first thing they decide is to reduce and freeze their salaries. This was stated by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova and added:

I have officially submitted such a proposal four times. The second - to reduce their vacations and rest as much as all other citizens on holidays. That's fair!

For both of these things, while I was a deputy, I introduced a law. You can see it in the registry. And it was always rejected. Let's see you now. Are you really

against privileges or hypocritically pre-election. Don't judge politicians by their beautiful words, but by who has done what with real

actions.