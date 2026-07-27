Tsvetlin Yovchev: Our Foreign Ministry should summon the Iranian ambassador and demand an explanation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must take a clear position and summon the Iranian ambassador. This was stated by former Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the National Security Agency Tsvetlin Yovchev in the program "Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus" on Radio FOCUS with host Tsonya Sabcheva.

His comment is regarding the note from the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the deployment of US Air Force aircraft at "Bezmer" airport.

Initially, Iran warned Bulgaria not to allow the US to use its territory for military operations against Tehran, stating that such a move would make Sofia an accomplice in what Iran defined as "aggression and war crimes". On July 27, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the decision-makers in Bulgaria must bear responsibility for their dangerous decision.

"Ultimately, an explanation must be asked of him, without Bulgaria entering an explanatory mode. Including, if necessary, we can take measures and recall our ambassador for consultations in Sofia, but there must be some reaction to these threats. In no case, however, should this reaction mean that we explain our actions to Iran. We do not need to explain ourselves to anyone. I want to say again that for me this is an extremely correct decision by the government at the moment," he said.

"This was an extremely correct decision. It was dictated not only by the contract that we have and must fulfill with our allies, but also from a moral point of view, since we rely on their support and protection in the event of a possible threat to our security," Yovchev pointed out.

Regarding the so-called "network of proxies", he emphasized that he had not heard a single expert or report present facts in this direction.

"I do not think that at the moment there is a serious network of proxies in Bulgaria that could be activated in favor of Iran. Of course, this should not reassure us. When we ask the question of whether there is a danger, we must consider it in at least two main directions. One is whether there is a risk of a direct attack. However, the probability of such a risk is minimal - I would even call it an acceptable risk in this situation. First, because Bulgaria is not such an attractive target and the motivation to be attacked is comparatively low, regardless of the threats that are currently being made", the former deputy prime minister reassured.

He explained that Bulgaria is at a distance that is on the verge of Iran's most technologically advanced weapons. To reach our country, they must pass through the territory of NATO countries - Turkey and partly Greece, where there is quite serious missile defense. Yovchev also reminded that the United States will do what is necessary to strengthen the missile defense of the airport where the systems are located.

"And last but not least, the possible harmful consequences for the population will be insignificant, since this is a military airport located at a distance of at least one kilometer from populated areas. So even in the event of a successful strike, it is very unlikely, the consequences will not be significant and will not significantly affect people," Yovchev noted.

He also pointed out that with regard to a possible terrorist attack or sabotage by Iran's special services or related structures, the Bulgarian services must take appropriate measures.

"If we have to say whether there is a risk - yes, there is, but it is minimal and in this situation it is acceptable," he added.