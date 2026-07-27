The Podkrepa Confederation of Trade Unions has asked Yotova to veto texts from the Budget Law

The minimum wage (MW) has already been frozen, and the dispute over the new mechanism for determining it has "exploded" the relations between the state, business and trade unions.

The Podkrepa Confederation of Trade Unions and Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions warn that Bulgaria does not meet European requirements and insist that the current mechanism should not be dismantled without a clear and agreed alternative.

Yotova to veto some of the texts

The President of the Podkrepa Confederation of Trade Unions Dimitar Manolov announced to Bulgaria ON AIR that a few hours ago he signed a letter to President Iliana Yotova, asking her to impose veto on the texts of the Law on the Budget for the Minimum Wage and the Summarized Calculation of Hourly Work Experience.

"If I were in her place, I would take advantage of the proposal and impose a partial veto. There are no material numbers in these two texts, there are principles in them that do not belong there. I have not talked to her personally, it is not surprising that I will do so. My expectations are not the most positive", Manolov pointed out in the program "Denyat ON AIR".

In his words, smart people would solve these issues separately.

The sore topic of the minimum wage

"The minimum wage is not completely frozen. It received its increase under the mechanism at the end of last year. It is possible that the mechanism will not work for 2027. Then the increase by 2028 will become significantly larger and the burden on business and the budget will be greater. For about 2 years we have been trying with the employers to find a solution to the issue of the minimum wage. One of the organizations broke the pot", Manolov also said.

He warns that the texts written in this way affect the rights of an awful lot of people.

"For people under 4 hours, this regime exists, for those with 4 hours it is different. On a 4-hour working day, many people work 8 hours. They get money under the table. Many mothers work on 4 hours, others take care of people with disabilities... They will definitely suffer from this", explained the president of the "Podkrepa" Confederation of Trade Unions.

According to Manolov, employers want to solve their current problem, but for the unions it is important that the directive is implemented in full in Bulgarian legislation.

The guest is of the opinion that "there is a desire for the state to be managed behind the scenes", and employees do not have the tools to oppose employers.

Are protests expected in the fall?

"The question is what will happen in the fall. The big fuss is politicking. I wouldn't be surprised if we end up with protests in the fall because of what the "Income" section in the budget for next year will look like," Manolov emphasized.

He noted that it is still not clear exactly how much the minimum wage will be from January 1, 2027.

There is a possibility that the minimum wage will be more than half of the average wage.