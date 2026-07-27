The meeting with the Prime Minister today was necessary because it brings calm among the people. The most important thing is that a conclusion was drawn that there is no direct threat to Bulgaria's national security, and measures have also been taken to protect the base and constant talks are being held with our partners.

This was stated in the program "Osche ot dnia" on BNT former Minister of Defense Angel Naydenov, who commented on the deployment of American tanker planes at the "Bezmer" airbase, quoted by novini.bg.

"American planes do not make us a side in the war. In my opinion, we take a side in the conflict, as we did with the first deployment of the planes at the airport in Sofia. The same applies to the other EU member states, where there are American bases and in one form or another they provide logistical support to the US. Iran's note from today is no exception and is not only about Bulgaria", he revealed.

"Some of the people's concerns were exploited in a very bad way. Politicians tried to score points on the backs and fears of the people, instead of having a normal and meaningful conversation about our participation in alliances and our partnerships. We continue to live with the idea that everyone should take care of us, and when it comes to our participation and the implementation of contracts, a political hysteria sets in. Our security is guaranteed and this was evident even during the first deployment of tanker aircraft. We should not underestimate the capabilities of the Bulgarian Air Force, as well as the capabilities of our pilots. I do not think that we will miss the deal with "Rheinmetall" and I believe that the Prime Minister and the Minister of Economy are doing everything possible to make this deal happen. The success of this investment can lead to the development of our defense industry and the attraction of new investors," Angel Naydenov was categorical.