Ruslan Trad: I do not believe there will be a military strike against our country, but Iran will certainly try to pressure us politically

This is an expected act, there is no serious threat, said the international analyst Ruslan Trad in the program "From the Day" on BNT in connection with the words of the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran: "The people who make decisions in Bulgaria must bear responsibility for the dangerous decision to deploy an American aircraft for aerial refueling at their military bases".

Unfortunately, such words addressed to our country manage to have an impact. This is a serious problem, as we see that communication with society is disrupted, our country cannot respond institutionally and the impression is created that Iranian missiles will fly towards us almost tomorrow, which is even technically impossible, Trad said, quoted by novini.bg.

According to him, Iranian proxies have been operating in Bulgaria for a long time.

I am convinced that the services in Bulgaria know very well what networks we are talking about, but, unfortunately, our country is not ready to meet such a threat. Since the attack in Sarafovo, there has not been much improvement in public security, and measures are being taken for certain cases, such as the current one with Bezmer. These are networks that do not have terrorist activity, but are mainly responsible for logistics for various militias, such as "Hezbollah" and other allies of Iran, because Iran is under sanctions. This network supplies Iran with various products and components, such as the so-called. dual-use products, the international analyst pointed out.

Iran has good relations with Bulgaria. I do not believe that there will be a military strike against our country, but it will certainly try to exert political pressure. The Bulgarian government may retaliate with the intention of attacking Iran's logistics in our country and then the Iranian pressure will soften, commented Ruslan Trad.

He also said that he does not expect the US and Israel's war against Iran to subside in the near future.

The goals have changed a long time ago, we are no longer sure what can be defined as a goal. It must be taken into account that Iran's military and civilian infrastructure has been seriously damaged, it will take years to restore it, but I do not see this worrying them much at the moment, Trad said.