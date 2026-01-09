Weather today, forecast for Friday, January 9: Mostly sunny, cloudy again in the afternoon

Cloudiness will decrease at night. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the west-northwest, with which cold air will continue to invade.

The minimum temperatures tomorrow will be between minus 8° and minus 3°, in Sofia – around minus 8°, and the maximum from 0° and 1° in Northeastern Bulgaria to 7°-8° in places in the South, in Sofia – around 2°.

It will be mostly sunny during the day. After lunch, the wind will weaken, but a new increase in cloudiness will begin, first over the northwestern regions.

In the mountains the wind will be strong and stormy from the northwest, but snowfall will occur only at the end of the day, first in the massifs of Western Bulgaria.

On Saturday, it will rain again throughout the country, in the southeastern regions and the Upper Thracian Lowland – still rain in the rest of the country - snow, and in Northwestern Bulgaria there will be conditions for ice.

On Sunday, it will snow throughout the country and a snow cover will form. At the beginning of the new week, it will remain cloudy, but with light and isolated snowfalls. Temperatures will drop significantly and on Monday the minimum will be between minus 10° and minus 5°, and the maximum – between minus 7° and minus 2°. On Tuesday, daytime temperatures will be slightly higher, but the morning will be even colder with temperatures down to around minus 15°.