The BSP youth demands the resignation of Atanas Zafirov

The youth division of the BSP insists on holding a new congress, electing new party leaders and reorganizing communication between the leadership and members. This is clear from a letter sent to the headquarters of "Positano" 20 with tasks for the next 100 days until the elections.

The demands come before January 10, when the National Council of the party must vote on the resignation of the executive bureau of the centenary party, which was submitted on December 16 after the fall of the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet. It is worth noting that the leader of the socialists Atanas Zafirov did not resign and is now expected to appoint a new close leadership. The BSP Executive Bureau consists of 25 members. The Deputy Chairmen are Ivan Takov, Kaloyan Pargov, Ivan Peshev, Dragomir Stoynev and Ivan Ivanov.

However, the BSP youth emphasize that Zafirov must also resign. The declaration states that the party must decide whether it will continue on the path of inertia, compromises and identity divergence or take the path of change. The youth justify the party's participation in the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet together with GERB, ITN and DPS-New Beginning, stating that this was necessary in the name of leftist policies and the protection of vulnerable citizens, but at the same time they had to make major compromises all the time.

They state that the country's governance has been placed in the shadow of two men (probably Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borisov - b.a.), whose lack of statesmanship has become a symbol of corruption. But against this backdrop, the BSP has become a voiceless partner, suffering a series of humiliations in the name of participating in power, the youth claim.

There is tension in the party not only in Sofia. Some of the structures of the Socialist Party in the country demand the resignation of Atanas Zafirov and have declared themselves "for" convening of a congress. The Kyustendil organization and the one in Plovdiv are against the leadership. Tension is noticeable in the structures in Vidin, Pomorie, Sandanski and other cities, writes "Sega".