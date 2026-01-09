Students from flooded areas in Krumovgrad municipality return to class

Students from flooded areas in Krumovgrad municipality are returning to class today.

The partial state of emergency due to the torrential rainfall, however, remains in effect. There are no people in distress in the affected municipalities.

The water supply in the villages has been restored. It is expected that water will be released to Krumovgrad, if no serious repairs are required to the electrical equipment at the pumping station for the city. Emergency teams continue to work on restoring the substations.

The fire department and the Water and Sewerage Department are helping people drain their properties. The extent of the damage after the water element, which caused major damage to the infrastructure, is yet to be established. Over 600 meters of the road to the village of Buk was washed away and it is currently only accessible on foot. A bridge near the village of Grivka was also torn off. Work will be carried out on the section when the water recedes.

The local authorities announced on Tuesday that they would seek state assistance for the recovery of the region after the disaster.