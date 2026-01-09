Nearly 500 snowplows are clearing the national road network, the situation remains complicated

After the snowfalls, the road situation in the country remains complicated. 489 snowplows are clearing the national road network.

The roads are being treated with anti-icing mixtures, as low temperatures and the cessation of snowfall create a risk of ice.

The section between Byala Slatina and Knezha was closed until late last night. The reason - drifting snow, reduced visibility and broken-down cars.

Due to the snowfall, traffic was temporarily hampered in certain sections of the Ruse - Byala road. The route was temporarily closed to trucks over 12 tons. The heavy snowfall temporarily limited the movement of trucks on the road between Varna - Dobrich until the snow was cleared. Due to an overturned truck, the road between Veliko Tarnovo and Pavlikeni was briefly closed during the day.

The RIA urges drivers to set off in vehicles prepared for winter conditions and to drive at a speed appropriate for winter conditions, not to undertake risky maneuvers, as well as overtaking snow removal equipment.