The fence along the railway line in Vratsa, installed after the death of a 16-year-old, was cut down

Just hours after it was installed, the safety fence along the railway line in Vratsa was deliberately cut down, the National Company “Railway Infrastructure” announced on its Facebook page (NRIC).

The safety equipment was installed after a 16-year-old student died on the tracks, run over by a train in Vratsa.

„This illegal action creates a serious risk to the life and health of citizens and undermines efforts to ensure a safe and secure environment in the area“, the NRIC is outraged.

They specify that the damaged section was quickly restored, and work on the construction of the fences continues on schedule.

The NRIC reminds that the safety fence is not an obstacle, but a means of protection and is intended to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of both pedestrians and rail traffic.

„We call on all citizens to protect public and foreign property and to show responsibility – to their own health and the safety of others“, the company appealed.