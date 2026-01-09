15 out of 80 inspected private parking lots - with double prices

Massive joint inspections of the Civil Service Commission and the National Revenue Agency continue – There are over 300 of them every day. Various types of commercial establishments are inspected for unfair practices and whether they comply with the Euro Adoption Act.

The inspectors inspected a parking lot in the center of Sofia, for which there is evidence that the price has jumped by over 50%, BTV reported.

The Revenue Agency, together with the Civil Service Commission, has already inspected 80 private parking lots across the country, with a double increase in prices found in 15.

In the event of a price change, the merchant must explain the reason for the increase within 5 days, and the state authorities assess whether this is economically justified.

The fines handed out so far amount to over 200 thousand leva. The signals to the control authorities since the beginning of the year are around 1,000.

E-commerce sites are also the focus of the inspections. The sanctions range from 5,000 leva to 200,000 leva. The regulatory authorities explained that the deadline for dual circulation of lev and euro will not be extended.