Sofia Municipality temporarily closes road sections to Vitosha over the weekend

Due to expected snowfall and very low temperatures, Sofia Municipality temporarily closes road sections to Aleko and Zlatni Mostove in the time range from 10:00 to 15:00 during the upcoming weekend.

City transport will operate according to the established schedule. There is a readiness to launch additional lines for an increased number of tourists if necessary.

The measure aims to:

ensure the unhindered movement of public transport and snow removal equipment.

prevent traffic accidents and blockage of the road network;

The Sofia Municipality calls on citizens to limit travel in the specified time range and strictly comply with the introduced temporary restrictions.

The Municipality is monitoring the situation and will inform about changes in a timely manner if necessary.