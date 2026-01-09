Plamen Dimitrov: In early February I expect protests for an increase in incomes

In early February I expect that many people will go out to protest with demands for an increase in incomes. This was said by the president of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions Plamen Dimitrov on the air of “Your Day” on NOVA NEWS.

“I was unable to understand why the second version of the budget was called thieving. In the increase in pensions, in the increase in wages? I asked Assen Vassilev - he could not explain to me. People working in state and municipal institutions are connected to the budget,” he said. The trade unionist explained that this is about 600 thousand people who are dependent on the budget. 126 thousand of them work in state or municipal enterprises. Dimitrov gave the following examples: Employees at BDZ, who have not received the necessary subsidies and increases and are preparing for protests; public transport - there the dissatisfaction will most likely be repeated, because there is no planned increase in salaries; "Bulgarian Posts", where the increase is zero. 360 thousand of these 600 thousand are people employed in the fields of education, healthcare, etc., he added.

For community centers, Dimitrov said that there is a signature of 2,000 people who have stated that they are ready to strike. He stated that the trade unionists want a horizontal income policy. The president of the CITUB also said that when there is no increase in the public sector, the private sector is also waiting.

The unionist also commented on the inspections related to the euro. According to him, there is an unjustified jump in prices in some places. Dimitrov added that the markup on dairy products in stores is very high and stated that the CPC should intervene.

In political terms, the president of the CITUB believes that we will enter a spiral of elections. According to him, Rumen Radev is expected to enter the political scene.