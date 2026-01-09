Partial state of emergency lifted in Krumovgrad

By order of the mayor of Krumovgrad, the partial state of emergency has been lifted due to the situation in the region from the torrential rainfall and the lack of drinking water in over 20 settlements in the municipality, Sebihan Mehmed told BTA.

She added that all settlements, as well as the most affected quarter in Krumovgrad, “Druzhba“, now have water. "Only the village of Zlatolist is still without water supply, but work is underway to fix the problem, as there is a suspicion of a broken water supply", Sebihan Mehmed also said.

The partial state of emergency in the Krumovgrad municipality was declared on January 7. The reason for the lack of water was the flooding from high levels and overflow of the Krumovitsa River at a total of 4 pumping stations, supplying subscribers to over 20 villages and the town of Krumovgrad.

The measured amounts of precipitation in the Rhodope municipality for 48 hours on January 7 and 8 reached 280 liters per square meter in the village of Tokachka, and for Krumovgrad itself for the same period the amounts exceeded 160 liters per square meter.

Due to the partial disaster, January 8 was a school holiday in the municipality, and for January 9 the municipality provided water carriers and mineral water to ensure canteen meals in schools and kindergartens.

Already yesterday, January 8, activities began on the territory of the municipality to clear up and restore the damage.

The damage is still to be assessed, as of The municipality will seek support for the restoration of the severed road to the village of Buk, Lazhichnik neighborhood. Financial support will also be sought for activities on the foundations of the bridge over the Krumovitsa River, which connects the city on both sides of the river.