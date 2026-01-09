Trump's blitzkrieg in Venezuela was a demonstration of force that was chilling for Russia. This will inevitably affect bilateral relations, diplomat and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Nadezhda Neynsky said in the program "Face to Face" on bTV.

Many things happened after Russia's war in Ukraine changed the world order. Today, Russia is extremely weakened economically and militarily. It was seen that Trump did in Venezuela what Russia has been unable to do for nearly 4 years in Ukraine, and at the cost of nearly 1 million killed and wounded, Neynsky said.

In the new world order, the fact that something is not according to the rules will not matter. Europe must build a strategy for this new geopolitical reality. New leadership is required to make what Trump did in Venezuela impossible in Greenland. A strategic reality must be built that makes coercion impossible, the diplomat pointed out.

Greenland is very important for the security of both the United States and Europe from a geostrategic point of view. Greenland must be not only a sensitive but also a geostrategic issue for Europe. Europe must be present in Greenland. The Europeans must offer the Americans an option for presence, a geostrategic plan, added Nadezhda Neynski.

She also commented on the words of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from yesterday that former Minister of Defense and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Mladenov will be the director of the Peace Council - a body that is envisaged under the ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip, presented by US President Donald Trump last fall.

This is good news. We must learn to appreciate success. The more Bulgarians occupy high positions in the world, the more opportunities the country itself has, of course, if the state functions properly. The task will be to make the transition to normality, to peace and stability. This will be a very difficult commitment for Nikolay Mladenov and his team, Neynski noted.