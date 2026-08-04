Iliana Yotova will visit Perperikon

Today, President Iliana Yotova is on an official visit to the Perperikon archaeological complex and the "Dr. Atanas Dafovski" Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment in the city of Kardzhali, to get acquainted on site with the latest historical finds and the modernization of local healthcare.

In the rock city, Iliana Yotova will be welcomed by Prof. Nikolay Ovcharov, who is the scientific leader of the research. The archaeological team will present to the head of state a massive stone sarcophagus located in a recently discovered "rotunda"-type mausoleum. The historical find dates back to the late Roman era and represents the latest significant architectural discovery in the complex. The event is taking place at the express invitation of Prof. Ovcharov, the institution's press office reports.

The program continues with a visit to the "Dr. Atanas Dafovski" General Hospital, where meetings and discussions with the medical management and staff of the medical institution are scheduled. The main focus of the visit is the newly opened center for diagnostics of cerebrovascular diseases. The project was implemented entirely with funds from the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan.

The medical institution expects to put into operation a latest-generation mammograph in its imaging department within a few days. The agency recalls that the hospital in Kardzhali is among the key beneficiaries of the traditional charitable initiative "Bulgarian Christmas", which is held under the auspices of the presidential institution.