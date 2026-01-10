Despite the fact that there are so many conflicts, despite the fact that there are so many wars and unrest in the modern world, the church proclaims God's peace on Earth and we try to live it.

This was said by the Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia Daniil in an interview for the program "Panorama" on the Bulgarian National Television. In it, he spoke about his visit to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, answered questions about the independence of the church, and sent a message to Bulgarians for the new year.

In the conversation, Patriarch Daniil commented on his first visit to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, explaining that it was part of an established Orthodox tradition, and defined its purpose as follows: "Precisely to testify to the unity of the church, that the local churches are not isolated, independent churches, but they are an inseparable organic part of the one holy Catholic Apostolic Church," he said.

The Patriarch specified that during the visit, clear conditions were set related to the position of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church regarding the status of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine. We are not under pressure to recognize or pronounce on this issue, he stated. Patriarch Daniil added that the Bulgarian Church remains hopeful that a time will come when the Church will give a united answer to all these questions.

When asked whether the Bulgarian Orthodox Church is independent, the Patriarch replied that the Church strives to have dependence on Christ and pointed out that in the Church we cannot have freedom if we have any dependence on passions. He also commented on the "East-West" opposition, emphasizing that for an Orthodox Christian it should not be interpreted geopolitically. In his words, Orthodox Christians turn to the lost paradise and the place from where they expect the return of Christ. He emphasized that spiritual unity is more important than geopolitical differences and pointed out that Orthodox Christians should strive for inner freedom and connection with Christ.

Patriarch Daniel explained that the beginning of the new year was marked by the large presence of believers in the temples, who welcomed January 1. "This means that so many people began the new year with prayer, with fasting, the Holy Liturgy and received Christ within themselves – the pure body and blood of Christ", the patriarch emphasized. On the occasion of the series about Saint Paisios the Athonite, broadcast by BNT, the patriarch emphasized its significance. He pointed out that it is a great blessing for the Bulgarian viewer to have the opportunity to touch the holy personality of Saint Paisios.

At the end of the interview, the Bulgarian Patriarch encouraged believers in Bulgaria and abroad not to give in to fear, emphasizing that God's presence and peace are a support for Christians, different from the transient promises of the world.