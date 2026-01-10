RIA: 415 snowplows are working the roads in the country. Restriction for trucks over 12 tons on the "Troyan-Karnare" pass

Winter is testing all drivers who will set off on Saturday. In the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to minus 7 degrees, which will lead to icing on the roads and travel problems.

"According to information from the Situation Center at the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency, there are no signals of serious flooding. In general, the roads of the republican road network throughout the country are cleaned and passable for traffic in winter conditions". This was explained in “Wake up” by the director of the “Situation Center and Traffic Management" at the RIA, engineer Miroslav Tsenov.

In his words, against the backdrop of the precipitation - the situation last night was calm. "Mainly activities are being carried out to de-ic and sand the road surfaces", emphasized Tsenov.

On Saturday morning, there was snowfall in some areas - Montana, Sofia, Pernik, Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad. The snowfall was mainly in the high parts of the mountains. All passes have been cleared and passable in winter conditions. There are no seriously snow-covered areas. "There is a restriction for trucks over 12 tons at the "Troyan-Karnare" pass, Tsenov warned.

He pointed out that on Friday at 5:00 p.m., there were about 250 snow-clearing machines in the country. On Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m., there were already 415. "These are snow-clearing machines in all 27 regions of the country", added Tsenov.

There are no serious signals for landslides and fallen trees. "Drivers have reported icing in sections of the "Vitinya" tunnel on the "Hemus" highway and in the Vakarel area on the "Trakia" highway. Additional vehicles have been sent there as a priority to take measures and sandblasting", said the head of the "Situation Center and Traffic Management" at the RIA.

Tsenov appealed to drivers to be careful and not underestimate the situation. "Despite all these appeals, it is very often observed that drivers - both of passenger cars and heavy goods vehicles - underestimate the conditions and are not prepared, which creates conditions for danger for other road users. There have been cases in recent days where unprepared heavy goods vehicles have required the closure of certain sections until they are towed away and the road is cleared. They must drive very carefully, at a reasonable speed, not to undertake risky maneuvers and I remind you again - not to overtake the cleaning equipment, because there are such cases, and this is extremely dangerous, he warned.