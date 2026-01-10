"Yes, Bulgaria": The early parliamentary elections will be held in a coalition with DSB and PP

The National Council of „Yes, Bulgaria“ adopted a decision to run in the upcoming early parliamentary elections in a coalition with „Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria“ and „We Continue the Change“. The decision was made at a meeting of the party's governing body on January 9, 2026, as is clear from the published official document, quoted by Dariknews.bg.

In its decision, the National Council outlined as leading priorities the dismantling of the corruption model of the “conquered state“, guaranteeing the rule of law and implementing effective anti-corruption policies. The party emphasizes that these goals are a response to public discontent and mass protests in 2025, as well as the deepening systemic political crisis in the country.

Among the reasons for the decision are the unstable international situation, the collapse of the international legal order and the attempts at division in the European Union, which, according to “Yes, Bulgaria“ create serious risks for national security and the future development of the country.

Focus

As the main political priorities for the elections, the party also points to Bulgaria's active participation in strengthening the European Union, including through deepening integration in the security sector - from defense and intelligence to cybersecurity, energy sustainability and protection of critical infrastructure.

Another key emphasis is the building of a competitive and prosperous economy, reducing the regulatory and administrative burden and counteracting pressure on the economy through the state budget.

Goal

The decision also sets the goal of forming a stable government after the elections, built on a clear democratic value base, a limited but effective rule of law and a balanced budget. From „Yes, Bulgaria“ state that the future government must invest in education, science, culture and human capital, as well as place the person, dignity and freedom at the center of its policies.

The party emphasizes its strategic position that the European Union is the best guarantee for the sovereignty and security of Bulgaria, and declares the country's readiness to actively participate in the next stage of European integration.

Tasks

The Executive Council is tasked with preparing a consolidated management program together with the coalition partners, as well as ensuring wider participation of the young, politically active generation in the candidate lists. Among the priorities are also integration policies for ethnic and religious communities, changes in the mechanisms for accountability and control over power and the rejection of the party-quota principle in the selection of candidates.