Gutsanov: Convening a BSP congress is the right decision. This is the collective thought of the party

It is reasonable to convene a BSP congress because it is the collective thought of the party. This was said to the media by Borislav Gutsanov, a member of the Executive Bureau in resignation before today's plenary session, BTA reports.

"I am a team player and I have shown it more than once and I think it is right for things to be discussed in the party's bodies. In my opinion, convening a congress is the right decision“, added Gutsanov, who is also a retired social minister.

When asked if he himself would run for chairman of the party, Borislav Gutsanov replied that one should not put the “cart before the horse“.

“Let's first see what the plenum will decide. I am a supporter of collective measures and decisions“, he also said.

Before the start of the plenum, the deputy chairman of the BSP and a member of the Executive Bureau in retirement, Kaloyan Pargov, expressed the opinion that currently, by convening a congress “there is a danger of throwing the party into internal disputes that are characteristic of the BSP”. He indicated that this is his biggest fear based on the 20 years of party experience he has.

BTA recalls that the plenum session was scheduled in December last year, when the BSP Executive Bureau submitted its resignation to the chairman of the party's National Council, Atanas Zafirov. The decision came after the government's resignation on December 11, unanimously accepted by parliament.