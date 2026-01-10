Kostadinov: The goal of "Vazrazhdane" is to win these elections and govern Bulgaria

"The goal of "Vazrazhdane" is to win these elections, to become the first political force and to govern Bulgaria". This was stated to media representatives in Pleven by the party leader Kostadin Kostadinov, quoted by BTA.

He is in the city on the occasion of an organizational council of "Vazrazhdane", which is dedicated to the election campaign. The party's campaign and the main goals set will be commented on at it.

According to Kostadinov, this parliament is exhausted, depreciated and harmful and the sooner it goes down in history, the better. He expressed the opinion that other parliaments before him were like that, because the time of the so-called Euro-Atlantic Bulgaria has finally expired. Including the forcible entry of Bulgaria into the eurozone and the adoption of a foreign currency, which means that Bulgaria no longer has its own, added the chairman of "Vazrazhdane".

According to him, all this has led to a categorical verdict that Bulgarian citizens will pronounce in the upcoming elections against the Euro-Atlantic elite of Bulgaria.

"It is high time that Bulgaria is re-established as a state and it is high time that we restore our freedom and independence. The main goal of "Vazrazhdane" after winning the parliamentary elections will be the restoration of the Bulgarian national currency, the restoration of Bulgarian independence and the removal of Bulgaria from the eurozone, "he said.

When asked what they would do if the president gave them a mandate to form a government, Kostadinov replied that it was not known who would be given the third mandate. The party believes that this mandate should be terminated as quickly as possible, i.e. whenever and whoever receives it, immediately return it to the president so that elections can be scheduled. Bulgaria has no more time to waste, Kostadinov said.

"Whether by sea, by land, or in the air, war is being waged everywhere at the moment. There is no way that something like this can be accepted by us, and we from "Vazrazhdane" have stated clearly and categorically that we do not recognize this commitment, as well as we do not recognize all the other actions of this government, which are absolutely illegal. Both the government and the parliament have already run out of time. The sooner we go to elections, the better," the party leader added.

Regarding the demands for Borislav Sarafov's resignation, Kostadinov stated that Sarafov "should be held criminally liable for the fact that he is currently illegally sitting in the office of the Prosecutor General."