Ivan Takov after the decision for the BSP congress: We gave a clear sign that we have heard the socialists and our voters

The BSP will hold a Congress on February 7 and 8. This was announced by the leader of the capital's left, Ivan Takov, reported by "Focus". Earlier, the BSP National Council met at a meeting with the main purpose of electing a new leadership - the composition of the Executive Bureau.

"I am satisfied with the decision of the National Council, with the meaningful discussion that we held there. The decision for the Congress before the elections, as an accurate and clear analysis of our participation in the government, our parliamentary activity must be made at it. Very important - a platform and guidelines for the upcoming elections and the election of a new leadership. We have given a clear signal that we have heard the socialists and our voters," said Takov.

Takov stated that he does not rule out the possibility of running for BSP chairman.

"Focus" recalls that the National Council was scheduled last year in December. At that time, the entire BSP Executive Bureau, excluding the chairman of the party's National Council Atanas Zafirov, resigned as a result of the resignation of the government.