Kolyo Kolev: If the president joins the election race, he has a serious chance of becoming the first political force

There is no real possibility of forming a new government within the current parliament, said sociologist Kolyo Kolev on the air of the program “Offensive“ on NOVA NEWS. According to him, all major political players have already declared that this parliament has exhausted its potential and the country is inevitably heading towards early elections.

Kolev emphasized that the handing over of mandates by President Rumen Radev will not lead to a change in the situation. According to him, the third mandate will be used mainly to set the date for the vote. There are already clear requests from GERB leader Boyko Borisov and Ivaylo Mirchev for an immediate return of the mandate, and the expert believes that if the third political force does the same, this would mean elections in late March or early April.

The sociologist assumes that the president may award the third mandate to a party that would agree to hold it for at least a week in order to refine the election schedule. He recalled that some of the formations have already expressed a desire for the elections to be held in early April - among them are MECH, “Vazrazhdane“, as well as “Ima takiv narod“.

According to Kolyo Kolev, there is a strong expectation in society that Rumen Radev will participate in the upcoming elections. The main reason for this is the search for a new political alternative. The sociologist said that he is inclined to believe that the head of state will appear in the next early elections.

If this happens, Kolev predicts that GERB, PP-DB, “Vazrazhdane“, probably MECH, “DPS – Novo nachalo“, as well as a possible formation associated with Rumen Radev, will certainly be represented in the next parliament. According to him, if the president joins the race, he has a serious chance of becoming the first political force, although without enough votes for an independent majority.

In such a scenario, Radev could seek a partnership with both PP-DB, and MECH or “Vazrazhdane“, Kolev believes. At the same time, the sociologist expressed a categorical opinion that he does not expect Dimitar Glavchev to be appointed prime minister in a future caretaker cabinet.