The health insurance contribution for the self-insured will be 24.81 euros from August 1

People who pay their own mandatory health insurance contributions - for example, the permanently unemployed, who do not receive unemployment benefits and are not insured by the state - will pay 24.81 euros per month from August 1, 2026.

The reason is the increase in the minimum monthly insurance income for the self-insured from 550.66 euros to 620.20 euros. By law, people who are not insured on any other grounds pay health insurance on income not lower than half of the minimum monthly income for the self-insured. Thus, the contribution is calculated as 8% on a minimum of 310.10 euros.

From August 1, the maximum monthly insurance income will also change, becoming 2,300 euros.

The NRA reminds that health insurance contributions are paid by the 25th of the month following the month to which they relate. Thus, the contribution for August must be paid no later than September 25, 2026.

All those who are obliged to pay their own health insurance contributions must submit a Form No. 7 declaration to the NRA. It can be submitted electronically with the NRA's PIC or QES via the Electronic Services Portal, as well as at an office of the revenue agency. The deadline is until the 25th of the month following the month for which the obligation arose.

Citizens can check their health insurance status and check the periods for which health insurance data is missing, through the electronic service with free access on the NRA Portal.

A check can also be made by phone 0700 18 700, with the call being charged according to the tariff of the respective operator. The service is automatic and only requires entering the personal identification number via the telephone keypad. The system also shows the months and years for which the mandatory health insurance contributions have not been paid. The telephone check is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The health insurance rights of citizens who are insured at their own expense are interrupted if more than three due monthly contributions have not been paid for a period of 36 months. The period is counted until the beginning of the month preceding the month of the medical care provided. Interrupted health insurance rights of citizens are restored provided that they pay all due health insurance contributions for the last 60 months. The rights are restored from the date of payment of all due health insurance contributions for this period.