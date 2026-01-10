Zhablyanov: There is no clear opposition in the BSP

I do not see a clear opposition in the BSP. I do not support the choice of a new chairman, we risk going into a self-serving exercise in searching for a new person, with all the resulting negatives.

This was said in the studio of "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" by Valeri Zhablyanov, who is a member of the BSP National Council.

"I voted ''against'' the BSP Congress, the leadership cannot be blamed, because part of it submitted the proposal to hold one", he added.

"Some of the reasons I heard at the National Council meeting deserve attention. For example, that a new chairman will generate greater public trust in the BSP. I do not share this opinion, since this process must include a complete renewal of the party and adaptation to the new social and political realities, and this cannot happen in 2-3 weeks. We risk going into a self-serving exercise in searching for a new person, with all the negatives that this entails. I do not see a clear opposition in the BSP. A feeling of duality has been created, since the comrades who gave a positive assessment of our participation in the government also demanded the election of a new leadership", commented Zhablyanov. And he categorically denied that there is a possibility of a new government in the 51st National Assembly with a BSP mandate.

In his words, the point of choosing a new leadership is more of a maneuver in view of the upcoming early elections. "Calm, sober judgment, a positive Congress that will prepare reasoned reasons for winning the trust of left-wing voters - this is what the BSP needs right now. I would support Zafirov again for chairman, as he made a commitment to consolidate the left forces and did so in the coalition. He took positive steps regarding the difficult organizational and financial situation. The BSP has always been a party with claims to govern, not to stand in opposition, so we demonstrated that we can solve specific issues facing Bulgaria", said Zhablyanov. He specified that the Congress will decide in what configuration the party would participate in a new cabinet.

According to him, a change in electoral legislation in a pre-election situation is not desirable, because it is usually sought to benefit the parties of the majority.