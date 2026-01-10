Ivo Siromakhov: Parties are sects with one leader

Parties are sects in which there is one leader, and everyone under him is silent letters. One person writes the lists, makes the decisions, speaks in parliament from the podium. A maximum of 2-3 speak. All the rest are silent, highly paid button pushers. Something is wrong with our model.

This is what screenwriter Ivo Siromakhov said in the studio of "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov".

"Trash is a metaphor for the political situation. If we compare politicians in 1997 and now, we will see a sad result. In the 90s, there were people who knew why they were there, the laws were written by lawyers like Hristo Danov, Lyuben Kornezov, and in the Grand National Assembly there were personalities like Valeri Petrov and Yordan Radichkov. Look now at the composition of the parliament. A large part of the National Assembly is made up of amateurs - car mechanics, dancers, hostesses, waiters - amateurs. Bulgaria's big problem is that we don't know how to choose the people who will get the job done", he commented.

"Everyone enters politics with big plans and promises, but how many of them have been fulfilled in the last 30 years? And now what do we expect and what do we strive for? The big problem of society is that it is becoming less and less educated and this is clearly visible in the election results. The word of 2025 was hypocrisy. The beginning of 2026 around the world is madness. Common sense is less and less present in our lives," added Siromakhov.

In his words, in the Bulgarian scenario there is never a finale and neither good nor evil wins. "The tricksters, the small players, the small characters who want to screw up the system prevail. Rather, there is not even a scenario, otherwise we could have predicted what would happen. Good people are out of the public eye, they are pushed out because they would prevent the schemes from working,", noted the screenwriter.