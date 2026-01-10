Weather today, forecast for Sunday, January 11: Snowfall, strong wind and blizzards

Snowfall, strong wind and blizzards are expected in most of the country. In northern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions, the snow cover will increase.

The wind will be moderate and strong northwesterly, and in the eastern part of the country it will blow from the north-northeast. This will create conditions for blizzards and drifts along the mountain passes and in the northeastern regions. Rainfall will occur only in the extreme southeastern regions.

The cold snap will continue and temperatures will be almost constant throughout the day. The maximums will be between minus 5 and 0 degrees, and in the southeastern regions they will reach around 0 degrees.

In the mountains it will be cloudy, windy, with snowfall. Significant amounts will be on the northern slopes of the mountains, and in combination with the strong northwest wind, drifts and drifts will form. In the evening, precipitation will stop from the northwest.

On Monday, precipitation will stop in most of the country before noon, but it will remain windy and the cold will continue. Minimum temperatures will be between minus 10 and minus 5 degrees, and maximums - between minus 8 and minus 3 degrees, in the southeastern regions around 0.

On Tuesday it will remain cold. Morning temperatures will be even lower, and daytime temperatures will rise slightly. Light snow is expected in places in northern Bulgaria and in mountainous areas.

A gradual warming will begin in the middle of the week.