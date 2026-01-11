Martin Atanasov, creator of the Black Track project: This model is based on thousands of small corruption practices

The echo of the protests with which Bulgaria sent off 2025, the removal of Maria Tsantsarova and the appearance of Boyko Borisov in an interview with Yavor Dachkov, commented on "Mrezhata" on the "Hristo Botev" program; Martin Atanasov, creator of the "Black Track" project.

What's left of the protests

"We have a calm for sure, which we all see. We no longer have these daily appearances of the main representatives of the model, against which the biggest protests were. We don't have the daily intrusion of Peevski and Borisov as obvious. But at least in my opinion this will be the calm before the storm.

The energy of the protests has certainly not disappeared, but the holidays, time with family, the peace have certainly reduced the tension in each of us, which was simply inevitable.

Otherwise, in my opinion, the protests were against the model by which the country is currently governed. This model is personified by the Borisov - Peevski duo, but it is not only him. Under this model there is an administration, which is in the thousands. Which does this petty corruption and actually achieves these results up the floors, because of which our country is at the lowest levels in most rankings in the European Union, and now in the Eurozone.

That is, here we are not just talking about some huge thefts by Peevski. Yes, there are those. We have many journalistic investigations that prove them. But we have much greater corruption at the local level in different regions. We have it in different ministries, in different directorates. That is, this protest was against a model and against all these people who steal – less, more and so on."

How to change the model

"Changing this model is, as they say a little metaphorically, "mission impossible", but there is no other way – if we don't change it, we will continue to sit at the bottom. At the moment, I don't see a force that I can categorically say is 110% the best alternative or can change the model. I am 18 years old and these will be the first parliamentary elections in which I will officially vote. At least I will choose the lesser evil. Better than not going to vote and having someone else decide for me again."

An example of a type of corruption

"When I break my arm because I fell on the ice and go to a hospital, we can bet on what I'll encounter. Waiting, queues, co-payments. God forbid, if I'm hospitalized, they'll probably write me 3-4-5 more tests just to get some money from the hospital. This is the simplest example of corruption. Healthcare is something that protects our lives – the most valuable thing of the citizens, in fact of the state.

So actually this is what I see from this model and that is why I do not want this model. Yes, it can work wonderfully, it can somehow achieve some results that will make us beat our chests - yes, in Schengen, the eurozone, everything is "related to me". But I do not like the state the country is in at the moment. And it is not like this because of the last 4 years, as everyone is trying to spin it.

So this change of the entire model is not easy. The first thing we need to say, at least in my opinion - it happens with a majority, albeit a coalition, for example in the elections - of over 121 deputies. It does not happen with a minority, it does not happen with a minority cabinet, with floating majorities, with "assembly lines", strange configurations, etc. This is simply a non-working thing. We are talking about a future government that will have its principles and experts who will take positions. Not people who are simply appointed because they are someone's members. We are talking about experts who know and have courage. So we all need to get involved everywhere in some way, to be active."

Should young people now form a party

"I don't think it's normal for young people of 17, 19, 20... let's say 25 years old to have to form a party, enter the National Assembly and we have to determine the priorities of the state, how it should work. We don't have life experience. We don't have the knowledge. It's understandable that we don't have it. We are reaching the point where we are idealists who are facing the wall of reality. Purely because we were still young up until now – we're leaving school and getting involved in politics.

That's why I'm not against it, but I don't think this idea should happen now - – "we young people should form a party". However, I believe that this energy should definitely be channeled. That this energy, which has been raging on its knees from the protests, should not be lost. That it should not disappear, that it should go down the drain. Unless, of course, it shows itself in the elections."

Who should keep the energy

"We. The young people should put our house in order, as they say. And let's try to create the so-called civil society that everyone is fighting so hard for. We are talking about initiatives - both national and local - such as those in which we gather, talk to each other, people from different bubbles. This goes through a real civil society, if I may repeat it that way. I can say that such processes are underway. Surely our listeners can expect something very soon. I hope that we will witness this type of initiative next month, perhaps. Because we can't do without them. If we leave everything as it was before, we can go out into the squares again - probably in a year or two."

The Order of the Phoenix

"The Order, as in Harry Potter, faces many, many challenges throughout its very existence. The important thing, however, is that in the end good triumphs over evil. As it is in the books, so I think about the real world.

So all the people and investigative journalists who fight against injustice, untruth, and injustice should not give up. And they should know that in fact many of us stand behind them and support them. And in fact, their work is very, very valuable for what we all want and call "a bright future". So let the Order of the Phoenix not give up, let it continue – and I hope more and more people help it and join it."

Publication by Rositsa MIHOVA