Drivers to watch out for black ice

Heavy snowfalls, icy roads and sidewalks over the past week have created a number of difficulties in many places in the country. Winter preparation of the car remains key to safe driving, especially in low temperatures and mountainous conditions, reports BNT.

At the Predel pass this morning the temperature is around minus 9 degrees. The road is passable in winter conditions, with no restrictions for cars and heavy goods vehicles. The road surface has been cleaned to asphalt, but due to the low temperatures and strong winds there is a risk of the formation of so-called. "black ice", experts warn.

Auto expert Georgi Barzakov from the Association of Qualified Motorists in Bulgaria emphasized that vehicle preparation is crucial when traveling through mountain passes.

"It is mandatory for the vehicle to be equipped with winter tires with good grip. The level and quality of antifreeze should be checked, as well as the condition of the wipers, which ensure good visibility in snowfall," he pointed out.

Among the most common mistakes made by drivers are insufficient distance, risky overtaking and traveling with an almost empty tank.

"In winter conditions, it is important to drive slower, with a greater distance and always with enough fuel, as it is not excluded that you will get into a traffic jam or have to wait for help," the expert added.

In the event of an accident in conditions of extreme cold, especially at temperatures around minus 10 degrees, it is recommended to leave the engine running to maintain heat in the passenger compartment until help arrives.

Especially dangerous in winter weather is "black ice" - a thin, almost invisible layer of frozen moisture on the asphalt. It is most often formed at temperatures around and below zero, on bridges, overpasses and steep sections. One of the signs of entering an area with "black ice" is the cessation of water spray from the tires of the car in front.

"If black ice is suspected, drivers should increase the distance at least twice, as the braking distance can increase more than twice compared to wet pavement," explained Barzakov.

He recommended smooth application of the brakes in cars with ABS and avoiding the use of autopilot, as this can lead to loss of control.

Road maintenance companies and the Regional Road Administration assure that the road through the Predel Pass is being treated preventively to reduce the risk of icing. However, drivers should be especially careful, as temperatures in the high parts of Pirin and other mountains reach minus 15 degrees.

Experts remind that even with well-cleaned roads, winter conditions require increased attention to get from point A to point B safely.