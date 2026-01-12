Zhelyazkov returned the unfulfilled exploratory mandate to the president

Resigned Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (GERB-SDF) arrived at "Dondukov" 2, where President Rumen Radev will hand over a mandate to form a government.

The head of state will hand over the folder to the candidate for prime minister, nominated by the largest parliamentary group in the National Assembly – that of GERB-SDF. On Friday, GERB Chairman Boyko Borisov said that they would return the mandate.

“You showed wisdom and responsibility by resigning as a result of the mass protests. In addition to relieving the tension, our society expects you to continue to govern responsibly, in accordance with all the requirements of the Bulgarian Constitution, until the new caretaker government takes on the role of caretaker Prime Minister,“ Rumen Radev told Rosen Zhelyazkov.

The head of state gave him the mandate with the name of Rosen Zhelyazkov as caretaker Prime Minister.

“It has been exactly one year since I successfully presented you with the cabinet I had formed in this hall, expecting the National Assembly to vote on it,“ noted Rosen Zhelyazkov and stressed that the government has done a huge amount of work and has fulfilled its strategic goals.

“Despite the unpopularity of a large part of the decisions that were important for the future of the country, this government went through 6 votes of no confidence. At the moment when civil society demanded new legitimacy, the Bulgarian government resigned. We do not see this as a political retreat, but within the spirit of democratic traditions. We avoid any division in society in the name of seeking the good of the Bulgarian people. Political ego in such moments is last in line“, stated Rosen Zhelyazkov.

“Today I return this mandate as unsuccessful, thereby giving the opportunity for the constitutional procedure to develop. And at a time when a large part of the Bulgarian parties are stating that new legitimacy comes through early elections, I believe that such elections should be scheduled. And if I may, our understanding is that it is important that the elections be held as soon as possible, for example, at the end of March is a suitable time“, added the outgoing Prime Minister.

“Harsh political rhetoric will divide Bulgarians instead of uniting them, so let the elections be held as soon as possible. These elections are coming up in 2026, and at least the presidential ones, and the campaigns for all elections have already begun. We believe that March 29 is a suitable date for elections," he pointed out.

Resigned Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov returned the unfulfilled exploratory mandate to form a government as a candidate for prime minister of GERB-SDF immediately after receiving it from the president.

Today's mandate was the first one handed down by the president. According to the Constitution, the head of state should hand over a second mandate to form a government to a candidate for prime minister nominated by the second largest parliamentary group - in this case, that of “We continue the change - Democratic Bulgaria“.