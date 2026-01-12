A 25-year-old man from Pernice was stabbed with a knife during a fight

A 25-year-old man from Pernice was stabbed with a knife, the police reported.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight on January 9 in the Pernice quarter “Tvardi Livadi“. Two men aged 25 and 29 had an argument and the older man subsequently stabbed his opponent in the thigh area of his left leg with a knife. The medics who arrived at the scene found that the victim had two stab wounds and was bleeding heavily. He was provided with emergency assistance, and after rapid operational-search actions, the alleged perpetrator was detained for up to 24 hours.

Within the framework of the investigation that has been launched, it was established that, according to initial data, the dispute arose over a girl, and the 29-year-old had consumed alcohol.

The prosecutor's office was notified and an expedited investigation was initiated, the work on which continues.