Bulgaria among the three fastest growing economies in the EU in the services sector

In Bulgaria, the services sector grew at the strongest monthly rate since January 2025, increasing its volume by 1.9 percent in October.

Thus, our country falls among the three EU countries with the highest monthly growth in the services sector after Luxembourg (14.7 percent) and Latvia (2.1 percent), Eurostat announced today, presenting its latest data published on the website of the European statistical agency.

The volume of services production (excluding financial and public services) is grew in both the euro area and the European Union by 0.3 percent in October compared to September 2025. Thus, the services sector accelerated at the beginning of the last quarter of 2025, after gaining by 0.1 percent in the currency area in September and recording zero growth in the EU, according to revised Eurostat data. In October, on an annual basis, the production of services increased by 2.1 percent in both the euro area and the EU.

In October, the largest monthly decline in the volume of services produced was recorded in Slovenia (3.5 percent), Greece (1.8 percent) and Slovakia (1.6 percent).

Bulgarian service providers increased their production by 5.3 percent in October last year, compared to the same month in 2024 – maximum since February 2025. In September, an annual growth of 1.7 percent was reported, and in August - a decrease of 0.1 percent.

Thus, Bulgaria ranks fourth in annual growth of the services sector in the EU in October – after Greece (16.9 percent), Lithuania (10.1 percent) and Poland (5.5 percent), Eurostat data also show.

In October, compared to the same month a year earlier, the output of the services sector decreased the most in Luxembourg (3 percent), Hungary (2 percent) and Denmark (0.8 percent).

In October, compared to September, the production of professional, scientific and technical activities increased the most in the euro area (0.8 percent), followed by accommodation and food services (0.7 percent), while real estate-related activities (0.9 percent) and transport and storage (0.7 percent) decreased.

On an annual basis, the volume of information and communication services (4.4 percent) and accommodation and food services (2.4 percent) increased the most significantly in the euro area, with all main activities in the services sector grown.