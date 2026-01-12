Svetlin Tachev: I do not rule out a second early vote

"Without new political players, it will be very difficult to form a cabinet again. I do not rule out a second early vote".

This prediction was made to the Bulgarian National Radio by political scientist Svetlin Tachev from the "Myara" agency.

"A difficultly configured National Assembly, which will not have major differences compared to the present one, can very difficultly produce a new cabinet, since this means that some of the political forces will lose support, and it seems to me that they will not do so. The protests gave bonus energy and an opportunity to stabilize mainly part of the political formations in the face of the PP-DB. It seems to me that from now on, a firmer course will be an opportunity to restore trust mainly to this political force. An attempt to recreate configurations similar to the current one may unleash discontent. The picture is very complicated and without a new political player, it seems to me that we will be heading towards new early elections. There is no way in such a tense situation, in tension between the main political players, to create something stable that will last. The big X here remains whether President Rumen Radev will enter the political arena, because then the shifting of political layers may be quite large. Then the situation will be different", commented the political scientist in an interview for the program "Horizont do obed".

For him, the question is not whether, but when the early elections will be held:

"It seems that this is the path that all political forces in the National Assembly are heading towards. The question is that this should happen as quickly as possible. And the requests are for something like this. It seems to me that the president will not delay the procedure, so that he can early elections will most likely be held at the end of March".

Svetlin Tachev believes that the government resigned so quickly in order to temporarily dampen the protest energy that was in the squares:

"If the government had continued to govern, and the question was for how much longer, this would have meant that it would have continued to accumulate and naturally lead to electoral erosion on the parties in the ruling majority. Therefore, a tactical decision was made, with which the resignation was first submitted, the tension was reduced. Internally, for some of the political formations, this was a more advantageous option, especially for Boyko Borisov. For Borisov, the option in which it was governed in this way was not advantageous, especially the dominance of the MRF-NN, which began to be seen more and more clearly and in which governance he did not have the opportunity for particularly large maneuvers".

In addition, this government managed to fulfill its main task - to entered the eurozone, the political scientist added, and stated that from now on it can in any way shift responsibility to the opposition.

Whoever takes the third mandate, he will not be able to form a government, because the leading parties in the National Assembly have stated that we are heading towards early elections and this National Assembly has exhausted itself, Tachev was also categorical.