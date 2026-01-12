Prof. Vili Lilkov: Terziev should be aware that the war on garbage will be long

The garbage crisis is due to a poorly prepared public procurement and the municipality's late preparation for this public procurement. This opinion was expressed by the deputy chairman of the SOS from "Blue Sofia" Prof. Vili Lilkov.

"We should be aware that we have players who are experienced in protecting their own financial interests. Mayor Terziev should be aware that this war will be long and he must attract partners. The administration was late with the public procurement and the mayor did not involve the Municipal Council in this activity. The same thing happened as with the transport strike, he was left alone", he believes.

"On December 18, we had a session of the Municipal Council. The next day we found out that he had signed new annexes to extend the contracts. He did not present us with written information in which he could say: "I have a problem with these companies, there is a problem in these areas, I need resources. We have not seen anything like that. After the collapse of his group - PP-DB/SS, and the loss of political support - he should not trust the municipal council. We requested an extraordinary session, which did not take place. 20 days have passed since the annexes and the crisis is not improving", the municipal councilor added.

Villi Lilkov believes that a long-term and sustainable solution must be sought for the garbage crisis. "If we patch things up in the short term, what guarantees us that in 6 months we won't enter the same crisis. The municipality must have its own capacity, which should allow us to enter cleaning as a communal activity. Let's enter into competition with private operators", pointed out Vili Lilkov.

According to him, Mayor Terziev can declare a state of emergency because there is a threat to the health of the population. According to him, the mayor has the right to only 7 days and can determine the regions himself.

This allows the mayor to attract state structures to assist him in cleaning up the garbage. We need time in which we will strengthen the capacity of the structures and start cleaning up. We are able to introduce new standards in cleaning and impose them on the competition,", he further explained.