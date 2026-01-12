In Plovdiv: ATM dispensed a white sheet instead of 50 euros

A special case with an ATM - a device in Plovdiv dispensed a white sheet instead of a 50 euro banknote, bTV reports.

Yordanka Kaloferova goes to the neighborhood ATM to withdraw her first salary in the new currency. The request is for 300 euros.

„Accordingly, there was white rice paper inside between the banknotes... I sit and watch, I can't believe my eyes at all what is happening and whether this is possible... five 50 euro banknotes and one sheet of rice paper! Accordingly, I immediately checked online banking and it showed me 300 euros!“, said Yordanka.

The victim shows the withdrawn banknotes in front of the ATM camera and makes an unsuccessful attempt to contact the emergency number:

“I had no answer for 15 minutes“.

The woman goes to a bank branch that is on duty on Saturday and files a complaint:

“I have no idea how this could happen. I assume, by the closest logic, that there are papers between the money to prevent it from sticking together and there must have been some kind of mistake at the ATM. Which I think is absurd, some kind of absurdity!“

The bank's explanation:

“The incident is rare and was most likely caused by human error when loading the ATM, when the security tape on the banknotes was not removed“.

The difference in the withdrawn amount has already been refunded to the client's account. She also received an apology from the bank.