Mihail Mikov: The BSP Congress will not resolve any political issue. The battle will be for the chairmanship

Rosen Zhelyazkov took and returned the exploratory mandate of President Rumen Radev.

"I have no particular expectations for a reshuffle. Obviously, the elections will be at the end of March. The results, as the sociological surveys show, will be more or less the same for those in the first division. Some of the outsiders will drop out. I don't expect any surprises," commented former BSP chairman Mihail Mikov on the show "The Day ON AIR." Skepticism towards a new presidential project According to him, talking about a presidential party is becoming increasingly difficult to implement given the shortened time.

"To implement lists, a party, advocates, with all this dynamics... We are already on the verge of elections. If it does, it will be suicidal given the organizational preparation, which is late. There is nothing real at the moment," Mikov emphasized to Bulgaria ON AIR.

It is obvious that participation in power does not in any way remove the BSP from its outsider position, he added.

"The BSP has lost its political image, the image of a left-wing party. This did not happen now, for this year, but what happened - with their participation in power, is part of this great broad-based understanding of participation in power at any cost. Support is shrinking more and more. Ninova did enough for the BSP to be in this state, but now it will play as a separate political force", the former BSP chairman pointed out.

BSP convenes Congress on February 7 and 8

"A Congress is always necessary. The looming Congress will not resolve any political issue. The only battle will be for the chairmanship. This battle is without perspective and meaningless, because it will in no way turn the attention of both members and sympathizers, as well as a wider circle of citizens who will believe in the ideas that are being proposed. I don't hear any new ideas," said Mikov.

Organizational disintegration and lack of left-wing politics

"In terms of its internal problems, the BSP managed to categorically abandon its image as a left-wing party and managed to organizationally complete what was left," the guest analyzed.

Puppets and puppeteers in the party

He reminded that the previous time the leader was changed, the parliamentary representation decreased.

"There are puppeteers inside the BSP who are not giving in in any way. Even if they push forward a new and young face, they will look for one who is to some extent dependent, obedient. When a party stands on an ideological foundation, when the organizational structure is sound, when its bodies function - can you say that a party is functioning in which the conference in a regional town will elect a councilor from the UDF?", asked Mikov.

Asked who the puppeteers are, the former BSP chairman replied: "There are several. For example, Kiril Dobrev, he always tries to influence these processes. The problem is not in the puppeteers, but in the puppets who are ready to forget what they were elected for for small commitments".

In his words, obedience has been turned into a model of behavior.

"People choose not according to my qualities, but according to how obedient they are in one situation or another", Mikov believes.