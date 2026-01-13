For months, the capital of Bulgaria, the largest city in which one sixth of the people in this country live, the city visited by over a million Bulgarian and foreign tourists annually, has been drowning in garbage and filth! Who ordered this outrage?!? This was written in a letter to the media by the leader of "DPS-New Beginning" Delyan Peevski.
According to him, the answer is very easy - the mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev.
"Mayor, Sofia is in a crisis with garbage! There is only one way out of this failure - immediate resignation! Today we will notify the Ministry of Environment/Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water - Sofia and the Ministry of Health/Regional Inspectorate for Health - Sofia for an urgent assessment of the risk to people's lives and health - for illegal dumps, for uncollected household and industrial waste and violations of the Waste Management Act and the Health Act. It is time for action," he added.
Peevski demanded the resignation of Vasil Terziev: Mayor, Sofia is in crisis!
For months, the capital of Bulgaria, the largest city in which one sixth of the people in this country live, the city visited by over a million Bulgarian and foreign tourists annually, has been drowning in garbage and filth! Who ordered this outrage?!?
Jan 13, 2026 08:09 345
For months, the capital of Bulgaria, the largest city in which one sixth of the people in this country live, the city visited by over a million Bulgarian and foreign tourists annually, has been drowning in garbage and filth! Who ordered this outrage?!? This was written in a letter to the media by the leader of "DPS-New Beginning" Delyan Peevski.