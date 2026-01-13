Andrey Raichev: Currently, there are three potentials in our country - the president, Boyko Borisov and the "blues"

Media expert Georgi Lozanov noted on Nova TV that the most important question is whether the elections will change the landscape or the model of governance that was first protested against and then restored will be reproduced again.

"Everything depends on whether the protest energy will turn into a political vote. This is the "black swan". Also, whether there will be subjects with whom the square can identify and attract those who have been hesitant and non-voters so far. If the citizens' vote comes into play, the reform-minded will be able to change something. Three types of votes have defined us so far - clientelistic, controlled and bought", emphasized Lozanov.

In turn, sociologist Andrey Raichev believes that the bought vote is exaggerated - it is no more than 10%.

"There were one million center-leftists, over a million center-rightists and half a million right-wingers. Depending on the balance, we got the final result. Now it is not like that - something is missing. Rumen Radev's last step is after the return of the third term and before the appointment of an acting prime minister - if he does not step down from the presidential post then, he will not do so. World geopolitics is very inflamed, and Bulgaria is a small country and we need to make a strategy so that someone successfully drives the train. Currently, there are three potentials in our country - the president, Boyko Borisov and the "blues", commented Raichev.

For her part, political scientist Rumyana Kolarova believes that the time for change is ripe, and the question is whether a new political entity will appear before possible early elections.

"All those who are counting on or expecting the president to enter the party arena want a change in the actors. For me, this does not lead to a change in anything, because it has already happened. For more than 20 years, we have been repeating the cliché "change of model". In a fragmented political system like ours, one entity does not decide anything. The situation, which is not determined by external circumstances, but by the balance of power in parliament, must change. The way of acting must change," she said.