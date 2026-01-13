The thermometers in Knezha recorded minus 15 degrees

Precipitation is expected today. During the day, it will quickly become cloudy from the west. Around noon in the Northwest, and by the evening in the other regions of Northern and Eastern Bulgaria, there will be snowfall. In the Fore-Balkans, the precipitation will turn into rain and ice will form.

And despite the expected precipitation during the day, it will quickly warm up and the maximum temperatures today will be in the range of minus 1 to about 3-4 degrees.

In the mountains around noon, the clouds will begin to increase rapidly. In the afternoon, snow will fall in places, more intensively on the northern slopes of the Stara Planina. It will warm up and the temperature at 1500 meters will reach about 0 degrees. The snow cover is between 30 and 120 centimeters.