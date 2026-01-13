Dimitar Margaritov: Institutions abdicated from price control

Consumers in Bulgaria are left alone to deal with speculation and rising prices during the introduction of the euro, while the state is evading responsibility. This was stated by former Deputy Minister of Economy Dimitar Margaritov, quoted by "Bulgaria ON AIR". According to him, the lack of an adequate information campaign and real inspections creates a feeling of powerlessness and chaos in the market.

"People do not feel the presence of official authorities," Margaritov emphasized on the air of the morning block "Bulgaria Morning". He is adamant that institutions should be much more active on the ground, instead of justifying themselves with market principles.

Although economic logic suggests that the currency change itself should not be an inflationary factor, the reality of the Bulgarian market is different. Margaritov pointed out that traders are using the moment to "round" prices up, and the control authorities are failing to counteract effectively.

"The euro is the last factor that influences the market on the prices of certain goods to rise," the expert explained, hinting that the current increases are the result of unfair trade practices, not objective economic reasons.

The former deputy minister sharply criticized the effectiveness of state control. According to him, the statistics on "number of inspections carried out" means nothing if there are no real sanctions and clear results for consumers.

"We have data on the number of inspections and violations, but what do they mean? What documents have been requested by the authorities?" Margaritov asked rhetorically.

He described the bill on the cap on markups as "just a political move" that aims to calm public tension without solving the structural problems of the market. According to him, true prevention against fraud and price shocks requires ministers to be "on the front line", and not to delegate responsibility to lower levels.

Despite the criticism, Margaritov noted that the process of technical introduction of the euro is proceeding relatively smoothly and the situation, especially in small retail outlets, is gradually stabilizing.