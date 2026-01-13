Two Greeks found dead in Hisarya

Two Greek citizens were found dead in Hisarya, the police announced.

They are about 70 years old. Their bodies were found today before noon at an address in Hisarya, after a neighbor reported on 112 that the men had not been seen for several days.

The initial examination did not find any signs of violence. It is assumed that the two died due to suffocation from a gas stove used for heating.

An investigation has been launched into the case at the Hisarya District Office. The investigation into the causes and circumstances surrounding the incident continues under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.