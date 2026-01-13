PP-DB is organizing a protest tomorrow in Sofia under the slogan "You will not win these elections either!"

“We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria” is organizing a new protest in Sofia under the slogan “You will not steal these elections either!”. The protest will be held at “Independence” Square from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, when the legal committee will consider and vote on two bills to amend the Electoral Code.

“Our bill proposes 100% machine voting, and the one of the resigned ruling party includes a whole bunch of proposals made a year ago. The report makes it clear that the ruling party has quietly decided to quickly introduce optical scanners”, writes the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Bozhidar Bozhanov on his Facebook profile.

The political leader adds that with this tactical move Peevski and Borisov aim to say: “There will be machines, but not these!”. According to Bozhanov, in this way his opponents aim to guarantee the buying and control of votes.

“Therefore - tomorrow evening, Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. - a protest for fair elections, for machine voting and against any attempts at smokescreens and the preservation of electoral fraud”, Bozhanov concluded.