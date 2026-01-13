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PP-DB is organizing a protest tomorrow in Sofia under the slogan "You will not win these elections either!"

PP-DB is organizing a protest tomorrow in Sofia under the slogan "You will not win these elections either!"

The report makes it clear that the ruling party has quietly decided to quickly introduce optical scanners,” writes the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Bozhidar Bozhanov

Jan 13, 2026 17:10 593

PP-DB is organizing a protest tomorrow in Sofia under the slogan "You will not win these elections either!" - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

“We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria” is organizing a new protest in Sofia under the slogan “You will not steal these elections either!”. The protest will be held at “Independence” Square from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, when the legal committee will consider and vote on two bills to amend the Electoral Code.

“Our bill proposes 100% machine voting, and the one of the resigned ruling party includes a whole bunch of proposals made a year ago. The report makes it clear that the ruling party has quietly decided to quickly introduce optical scanners”, writes the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Bozhidar Bozhanov on his Facebook profile.

The political leader adds that with this tactical move Peevski and Borisov aim to say: “There will be machines, but not these!”. According to Bozhanov, in this way his opponents aim to guarantee the buying and control of votes.

“Therefore - tomorrow evening, Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. - a protest for fair elections, for machine voting and against any attempts at smokescreens and the preservation of electoral fraud”, Bozhanov concluded.


Bulgaria